Assessors find officer guilty of rape

Update: 4:24PM A POLICEMAN charged with the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl has been found guilty by three assessors at the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

The 42-year-old man is currently standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera. He is facing charges of rape and sexual assault.

The assessors had however found him not guilty to the count of sexual assault but guilty to the lesser offence of indecent assault.

The accused has been remanded in custody to await the High Court's judgment next Monday.