Sports awards tickets available

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, January 27, 2017

Update: 4:20PM THE 2017 Fiji Sports Awards tickets are ready and can be purchased from the Fiji Sports Council office and the FASANOC office at $60 a ticket.

Fiji Sports Council CEO Litiana Loabuka confirmed this today at the second of the four media press conferences that the Council will be having.

"I would encourage everyone to come on down to buy their tickets now," Mrs Loabuka said.

Meanwhile Tattslotto Fiji are once again sponsoring the two main categories which are the sportsman of the year and sportswoman of the year awards.

"We are very grateful to Tattslotto Fiji who has come on board to sponsor these categories this year," Mrs Loabuka said.

"Their ongoing support for sports is fantastic," she said.

"It's going to be a fantastic night of entertainment."








