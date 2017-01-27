Sensitivity required for investigation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants of the Personal Crime course. Picture: Supplied/Fiji Police Force

Update: 4:14PM INVESTIGATION of crimes of a personal nature is a noble task which requires dedication, sincerity, hard work and discipline, the Acting Chief of Intelligence and Investigations Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Semisi Bokadi said.

Speaking to police officers at the Personal Crime Investigators Course at the Fiji Police Academy this morning, ACP Bokadi said investigations needed to treat people with sensitivity.

"Every year there are statistics on sexual crimes, domestic violence, and other serious crimes against women and children."

"We should never see these statistics as numbers only as they are evidence of the suffering of our own people and at times they are by the people victims look up to for protection, love and a happy life," ACP Bokadi said.

"You are our frontline soldiers and it is you who have the power to make a difference."

The two week course was designed up skill officers who investigate criminal offenses which are often sensitive nature.

"You have been handpicked to undertake this two weeks course and have been tasked to carry the burden of ensuring that all such crimes reported to you are well investigated and the perpetrators taken to task without delay," ACP Bokadi said.

"This is not only a required duty, it is a noble task which requires dedication, sincerity, hard work and discipline in your investigation process."

There were 26 participants the majority of which were women.