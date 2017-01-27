Fiji Time: 10:44 PM on Friday 27 January

Minister calls on teachers to be role models for health

MERE NALEBA
Friday, January 27, 2017

Update: 3:35PM MINISTER for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar has called on teachers to be role models to their students in promoting balanced meals and healthy eating.

Ms Abkar said because the MOH has records of the youngest diabetic patient being a 12-year-old, it is important for teachers and parents to educate their children on the importance of eating healthy meals.

She made the comments while launching Courts and Sports World Health and Fitness Month at the store's Rodwell branch.

While at the store, Ms Akbar gave red pen discounts to the first three customers that purchased training equipment or any electrical appliance that can be used to promote healthy eating.








