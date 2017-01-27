Fiji Time: 10:44 PM on Friday 27 January

American navy on clean up campaign

MERE NALEBA
Friday, January 27, 2017

Update: 3:33PM A 15-member team from the USA Naval vessel USS Michael Murphy took time out from their busy schedules to conduct a clean-up campaign at the Samabula Senior Citizens Homes.

US navy officer Jerrica Johnson said only 15 were deployed to be part of the clean-up campaign, with other crew members resting on board the 62nd ship classified as a destroyer preparing for the free medical screening that they�re in the country for.

The free medical screening will be held tomorrow at Sukuna Park and members of the public are welcomed to take advantage of the services.








Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

