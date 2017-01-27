American navy on clean up campaign

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Navy from the USS Michael Murphy Samabula Senior Citizens Home. Picture: Jovesa Naisua

Update: 3:33PM A 15-member team from the USA Naval vessel USS Michael Murphy took time out from their busy schedules to conduct a clean-up campaign at the Samabula Senior Citizens Homes.

US navy officer Jerrica Johnson said only 15 were deployed to be part of the clean-up campaign, with other crew members resting on board the 62nd ship classified as a destroyer preparing for the free medical screening that they�re in the country for.

The free medical screening will be held tomorrow at Sukuna Park and members of the public are welcomed to take advantage of the services.