Biosecurity officer gets NZ study trip

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, January 27, 2017

Update: 3:30PM THE Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) Trade Relations Officer and Acting Auditor, Ashika Prasad, was awarded a scholarship by the New Zealand Aid Program to pursue Masters in Agriculture at the Lincoln University in Christchurch in New Zealand.

Ms Prasad, who had started with BAF as a Biosecurity Officer in 2011, had won gold medal for her outstanding achievements in her studies in Bachelor of Agriculture at the University of the South Pacific (USP).

"It is a great opportunity provided by the NZAID to further my studies and I feel very fortunate to have been given this opportunity." 

"I am also very excited with the area of study and encourage everyone to keep pursuing their dreams and to work hard," Ms Prasad said.

BAF Executive Chairman Mr Xavier Khan, while congratulating her, said Ms Prasad was very hard working and the scholarship was well deserved.

Mr Khan said BAF recognised that the training and development of its employees was crucial to not only enhancing the capacity of BAF staff but would also strengthen border protection.








