Labasa Police boss urges fitness

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Friday, January 27, 2017

Update: 3:29PM DIVISIONAL Police Commander North Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca has urged his team leaders to be physically fit.

At an early morning parade today at Subrail Park in Labasa, SSP Nakauyaca said this was imperative as it was a pre-requisite for their advancement in the organisation.

"And most importantly, I do not wish to farewell my officers due to sicknesses and disease," he said.

"Managers you need to take a lead role and be an exemplary as you have your Key Performance Indicators to achieve."









