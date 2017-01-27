National 7s team set to go

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Captain Osea Kolinisau runs away from Alivereti Veitokani during the captain's run in Wellington this morning. Picture: Baljeet Singh

Update: 3:16PM THE national 7s team has completed its captain's run at Seaton Park in Wellington this morning in readiness for the HSBC Wellington 7s.

Coach Gareth Baber worked closely with trainer Nacanieli Cawanibuka sharpening all their set moves and getting the players in the right mindset for the game.

Kickers Vatemo Ravouvou, Osea Kolinisau, Aminoni Nasilasila and Alivereti Veitokani worked overtime perfecting their kick-offs and conversion which has been a vital area of concerned in the past two tournaments.

The side faces Australia in its first game before tackling Japan and South Africa in its remaining pool games tomorrow.