Fiji Time: 10:44 PM on Friday 27 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

National 7s team set to go

MACIU MALO
Friday, January 27, 2017

Update: 3:16PM THE national 7s team has completed its captain's run at Seaton Park in Wellington this morning in readiness for the HSBC Wellington 7s.

Coach Gareth Baber worked closely with trainer Nacanieli Cawanibuka sharpening all their set moves and getting the players in the right mindset for the game.

Kickers Vatemo Ravouvou, Osea Kolinisau, Aminoni Nasilasila and Alivereti Veitokani worked overtime perfecting their kick-offs and conversion which has been a vital area of concerned in the past two tournaments.

The side faces Australia in its first game before tackling Japan and South Africa in its remaining pool games tomorrow.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ravouvou back in the fold
  2. Firm stand
  3. Wife denies husband did wrong in rape trial
  4. Cousins in search of better life opportunities
  5. Out of 2018 poll
  6. NFP request denied
  7. Ministry probes death
  8. Karan warns field officers against giving false info
  9. SODELPA launches online survey
  10. Historical event for Kadavu

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  5. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  8. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  10. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)