+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar presents the Fire Vicitim Assistance Cheque to Harishma Devi at her home in Lovu Seaside Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

Update: 2:21PM TWO families in Lautoka whose homes were destroyed by fire were assisted yesterday by the Social Welfare Department with a cash donation of $1000.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar said she sympathized with the victims.

Harishma Devi, 30, of Lovu seaside and Ashwin Lata, 38, of Vatamai settlement lost their homes on December 21 and January 2 respectively.