Northern police leaders encouraged to be fit

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police officers march during a parade at Subrail Park in Labasa this morning. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 2:07PM DIVISIONAL Police Commander North Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca has urged his team leaders to be physically fit.

At an early morning parade today at Subrail Park in Labasa, SSP Nakauyaca said this was imperative as it was a pre-requisite for their advancement in the organisation.

"And most importantly, I do not wish to farewell my officers due to sicknesses and disease," he said.

"Managers you need to take a lead role and be an exemplary as you have your Key Performance Indicators to achieve."