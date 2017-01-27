Northern police leaders encouraged to be fit

Update: 2:07PM DIVISIONAL Police Commander North Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca has urged his team leaders to be physically fit.
At an early
morning parade today at Subrail Park in Labasa, SSP Nakauyaca said this was
imperative as it was a pre-requisite for their advancement in the organisation.
"And most
importantly, I do not wish to farewell my officers due to sicknesses and
disease," he said.
"Managers
you need to take a lead role and be an exemplary as you have your Key
Performance Indicators to achieve."