Jack's Chinese new year celebrations a success

+ Enlarge this image Jack's of Fiji Nadi outlet staff and customers during the celebration today. Picture: SHAYAL DEVI

Update: 2:00PM CHINESE customers were in for a treat when the Jack's of Fiji outlet in Nadi put on a special Chinese New Year themed celebration this week.

According to a company statement, the celebrations were hailed a success.

"Our customer enjoyed the friendly service as well as the entertainment and refreshments for the night,? the company said.

"It was thrilling to be part of a something like the Chinese New Year celebrations and the Jack's of Fiji family learnt more about the Chinese culture and what it signifies.

"It was also an avenue for us to be even closer with our Chinese community, who plays a significant role in our economy."

The Chinese New Year will be celebrated across the globe today. This is the year of the rooster.