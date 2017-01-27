Jack's Chinese new year celebrations a success

Update: 2:00PM CHINESE customers were in for a treat when the Jack's of Fiji outlet in Nadi put on a special Chinese New Year themed celebration this week.
According to a
company statement, the celebrations were
hailed a success.
"Our customer enjoyed the friendly service as
well as the entertainment and refreshments for the night,? the company said.
"It was thrilling to be part of a something
like the Chinese New Year celebrations and the Jack's of Fiji family learnt
more about the Chinese culture and what it signifies.
"It was also an avenue for us to be even
closer with our Chinese community, who plays a significant role in our
economy."
The Chinese New Year will be celebrated
across the globe today. This is the year of the rooster.