Fiji Time: 2:30 PM on Friday 27 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Jack's Chinese new year celebrations a success

KALESI MELE
Friday, January 27, 2017

Update: 2:00PM CHINESE customers were in for a treat when the Jack's of Fiji outlet in Nadi put on a special Chinese New Year themed celebration this week.

According to a company statement, the celebrations were hailed a success.

"Our customer enjoyed the friendly service as well as the entertainment and refreshments for the night,? the company said.

"It was thrilling to be part of a something like the Chinese New Year celebrations and the Jack's of Fiji family learnt more about the Chinese culture and what it signifies.

"It was also an avenue for us to be even closer with our Chinese community, who plays a significant role in our economy."

The Chinese New Year will be celebrated across the globe today. This is the year of the rooster.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ravouvou back in the fold
  2. Firm stand
  3. Wife denies husband did wrong in rape trial
  4. Cousins in search of better life opportunities
  5. NFP request denied
  6. Out of 2018 poll
  7. Karan warns field officers against giving false info
  8. SODELPA launches online survey
  9. Historical event for Kadavu
  10. Youths urged to form groups

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  5. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  8. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  10. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)