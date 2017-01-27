Fiji Time: 2:31 PM on Friday 27 January

Ministry gives $10,164 for hair and beauty training

Mere Naleba
Friday, January 27, 2017

THE Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation has given $10,164 to the Fiji Hairdressing and Beauticians Association to help fund training sessions for its members.

The ministry's permanent secretary, Dr Joe Koroivueta, said the funding was to assist the association empower women through hairdressing training.

Association secretary Vasiti Baleidrokadroka said the monetary gift from the ministry was the first made to the association in the past four years.

"We're thankful for the kind gesture from the ministry. This will enable us to bring in our members from the Northern and Western divisions to be part of the training," she said.

Ms Baleidrokadroka said the long-term goal for the association was to reach out to rural women to include them in their training.

She said the association was established in 2012 but was formally registered in 2013 and had so far managed to register 100 members who have paid $100 annual membership fees.

Meanwhile, Mr Koroivueta said the one-off gift would be able to encourage more women receive professional training in the areas of hairdressing and beautician.

"It's all about empowering women and we're hoping that the fund will also include the training of rural women and other women who cannot access their services because of their geographical locations," he said.

The training started yesterday and will continue until March 2.








