Graduates to sit exam

LAST year's nursing graduates of the TISI Sangam School of Nursing will sit their registration exam early next month.

The Fiji Higher Education Commission has confirmed this, adding that investigations have been completed.

The commission had investigated claims that TISI Sangam School of Nursing failed to meet the full duration period of three years and four months required to complete the nursing course.

The commission also investigated claims that the graduates failed to complete the required period by the time of graduation in December last year.

Commission spokesman Epi Rawalai said the investigation was successfully completed.

"The clinical hours of the students were queried by the Fiji Nursing Council and the institution has put in processes to rectify the issue to meet the needs of the students," he said.

"A report was provided by the institution to the Fiji Nursing Council, confirming that students had completed the prescribed clinical hours.

"As such, the students will be sitting their national registration exams in early February, 2017."

Mr Rawalai said the institution had been advised to closely work with the Fiji Nursing Council.

"This is to ensure that similar cases are not repeated," he said.

No comments could be obtained from Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary Philip Davies regarding the investigation's outcome.

The Fiji Nursing Council had earlier confirmed that they were working closely with the institution so that graduates could sit for the registration exam.

The registration exam allows them to enter into the medical profession as registered nurses in hospitals.