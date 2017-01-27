Ratepayers make early payments

/ Front page / News

A CALL has been made for ratepayers to start clearing arrears at their municipal councils and take advantage of discounts for early payment offered.

Municipal council officials in the division that this newspaper spoke to said residents had been making early payments and taking advantage of the discounts.

Tavua Town Council CEO Vinesh Naidu said rate payments had normalised.

"We have about 247 ratepayers and they are paying up well before time so we are up to date with this," he said.

Lautoka City Council CEO Jone Nakauvadra said people were coming forward and making early payments as advised.

Sigatoka Town Council CEO Tulsi Ram said people were paying early to take advantage of the discounts.

"They are taking advantage of the waivers and discounts so things are looking good at present," he said.

Sigatoka has about 248 ratepayers.