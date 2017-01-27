Fiji Time: 2:30 PM on Friday 27 January

Ursino family overwhelmed by friendly Fijians

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, January 27, 2017

THE Capital City was abuzz after the cruise liner MS Voyager of the Seas berthed at the Kings Wharf in Suva on Wednesday with hundreds of tourists.

The cruise liner, which is owned by the Royal Caribbean International, visited Lautoka on Tuesday before arriving in Suva.

Among the visitors was Joe Ursino from Sydney, Australia, who was accompanying his eight-member family to Fiji for the first time.

Mr Ursino said he was overwhelmed by the friendliness of the people in Suva.

"This is my first visit to Fiji and I tell you the people here are fantastic. This place has got beautiful places to shop around and the most wonderful are the beaches," he said.

"We came from Lautoka.

"We will be going to Vanuatu and Mystery Island next.

"We are on a 12-night trip on this cruise."

The cruise liner can accommodate more than 3000 people.








