Uni plans courses on environment

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, January 27, 2017

THE University of Fiji's environment science program is looking to introduce two courses that will focus on environment impact assessments and geographical information systems.

The Environment Science Department has been involved in the USAID-funded Pacific American Climate (PACAM) Fund project which inspired the two new courses.

Project co-ordinator Roselyn Naidu said one of the objectives of the PACAM project was to introduce two courses under the program.

"We are going to help build those two courses from the knowledge that we have gained from the field and lab," she said.

"These two courses, environment impact assessment and geographical information system would be a part of the environmental science program offered by the department of science."

Ms Naidu said the start of the new courses would lead to the project's main objective of increasing local capacity.

"The first objective is to build local capacity to improve the quality, the knowledge, the training towards climate change adaptation and improve scientific knowledge on the effects of climate change to help develop strategies and policies to protect Fiji's environment.

"The outcomes of the project will be passed to communities and larger body of knowledge through the students who have taken up these two courses as part of their undergraduate program."

She said the new curriculum would be introduced towards the end of the PACAM project.

According to the university, the PACAM Fund initiative has mobilised teams from the school to reach out to communities in the Western Division obtaining traditional knowledge on reefs and producing verified and enhanced thematic maps.

PACAM project is a collaborative effort between the University of South Florida (USF) and the Secretariat of the Pacific Community Geoscience Division (SPC-GSD).

It aims to develop accurate, high-resolution base maps of coastal shallow water aquatic resources of two reefs (Cakau Na Sasi and Yarawa) in Votua, Ba and small reefs in Komave, Sigatoka.








