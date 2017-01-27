Climate change fight

/ Front page / News

AS Pacific Islanders, our way of life and our future is currently under siege of the rising seas and severe weather events caused by climate change, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

He said it was a threat which we had little control of.

Mr Bainimarama made the comment to people of Kadavu present at Kavala Bay Primary School on Wednesday.

He said the Government would continue to fight for the rights of those experiencing the effects of climate change.

"I will be fighting for the future of the people of Kadavu, the future of every Fijian and the future of every citizen of vulnerable low-lying nations around the world. Because this is our collective struggle," Mr Bainimarama said.

"It is we who are on the frontlines of climate-related catastrophe — the storms, rising seas and droughts we know all too well.

"And I am certain that it is our voices and our effort that will spare this world from the worst effects of climate change." Mr Bainimarama said Fiji's efforts of being the voice of smaller Pacific Island nations greatly affected by the effects of climate change did not go unnoticed.

"Over the course of the next year, I will be championing our cause directly to the world and I will be taking the stories, experiences and concerns of the Fijian people with me," he said.

He welcomed discussions from villagers regarding ways to help the community in adapting to changing weather patterns.

Mr Bainimarama is touring Kadavu with a government delegation.