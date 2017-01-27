Fiji Time: 2:31 PM on Friday 27 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Climate change fight

Mere Naleba
Friday, January 27, 2017

AS Pacific Islanders, our way of life and our future is currently under siege of the rising seas and severe weather events caused by climate change, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

He said it was a threat which we had little control of.

Mr Bainimarama made the comment to people of Kadavu present at Kavala Bay Primary School on Wednesday.

He said the Government would continue to fight for the rights of those experiencing the effects of climate change.

"I will be fighting for the future of the people of Kadavu, the future of every Fijian and the future of every citizen of vulnerable low-lying nations around the world. Because this is our collective struggle," Mr Bainimarama said.

"It is we who are on the frontlines of climate-related catastrophe — the storms, rising seas and droughts we know all too well.

"And I am certain that it is our voices and our effort that will spare this world from the worst effects of climate change." Mr Bainimarama said Fiji's efforts of being the voice of smaller Pacific Island nations greatly affected by the effects of climate change did not go unnoticed.

"Over the course of the next year, I will be championing our cause directly to the world and I will be taking the stories, experiences and concerns of the Fijian people with me," he said.

He welcomed discussions from villagers regarding ways to help the community in adapting to changing weather patterns.

Mr Bainimarama is touring Kadavu with a government delegation.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ravouvou back in the fold
  2. Firm stand
  3. Wife denies husband did wrong in rape trial
  4. Cousins in search of better life opportunities
  5. NFP request denied
  6. Out of 2018 poll
  7. Karan warns field officers against giving false info
  8. SODELPA launches online survey
  9. Historical event for Kadavu
  10. Youths urged to form groups

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  5. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  8. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  10. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)