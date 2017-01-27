Fiji Time: 2:31 PM on Friday 27 January

SCGC urges farmers to work together

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, January 27, 2017

FARMERS forming cooperatives in the sugarcane growing belt with the primary focus of purchasing mechanical harvesters have been urged to work together to address other issues.

Sugar Cane Growers Council (SCGC) CEO Sundresh Chetty said while the move to purchase harvesting machinery was good, there were many other areas in the supply chain that needed urgent attention.

"We are very encouraged they are taking the initiative," he said.

"But when they form co-ops, apart from buying machines, they should look at the whole farm approach.

"Every aspect from land preparation right through to harvesting needs some sort of attention.

"They should also try to secure tractors for land preparation and planting machinery to reduce their reliance on manual labourers. They should also look at purchasing mechanical spraying machines for fertiliser and weedicides because every aspect of farming where the use of manual labourers is reduced will ease the burden on growers and allow them to improve productivity and supply to the mills during the crushing season."

Mr Chetty said the SCGC had been playing a lead role in helping to establish farmers' co-ops and the council was ready to assist with the provision of advice n purchasing other equipment.








