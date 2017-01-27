Fiji Time: 2:31 PM on Friday 27 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ravai: Informal settlers a challenge

Litia Cava
Friday, January 27, 2017

THE rapid increase in informal settlements in urban areas is a challenge for the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF).

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said, "We continue to set up water meters in informal settlements but the thing is that it is very hard to plan because we do not know when the next informal settlement will appear but when they do appear, it puts pressure to other service providers".+

Mr Ravai said the authority had been responding well to the needs of squatter settlers.

"It is a challenge to provide water where you have not planned for and the squatter issue right now is if there is any vacant land in Suva, overnight people build homes and they expect services to be provided straight away but sometimes it takes a bit of time but we will respond to what is needed," he said.

He also said hat 95 per cent of people living in the urban areas accessed safe drinking water.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ravouvou back in the fold
  2. Firm stand
  3. Wife denies husband did wrong in rape trial
  4. Cousins in search of better life opportunities
  5. NFP request denied
  6. Out of 2018 poll
  7. Karan warns field officers against giving false info
  8. SODELPA launches online survey
  9. Historical event for Kadavu
  10. Youths urged to form groups

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  5. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  8. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  10. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)