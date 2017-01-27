Ravai: Informal settlers a challenge

/ Front page / News

THE rapid increase in informal settlements in urban areas is a challenge for the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF).

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said, "We continue to set up water meters in informal settlements but the thing is that it is very hard to plan because we do not know when the next informal settlement will appear but when they do appear, it puts pressure to other service providers".+

Mr Ravai said the authority had been responding well to the needs of squatter settlers.

"It is a challenge to provide water where you have not planned for and the squatter issue right now is if there is any vacant land in Suva, overnight people build homes and they expect services to be provided straight away but sometimes it takes a bit of time but we will respond to what is needed," he said.

He also said hat 95 per cent of people living in the urban areas accessed safe drinking water.