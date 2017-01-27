WAF in need of qualified engineers

/ Front page / News

UNIVERSITIES need to work with industries to be able to run programs that the industry identifies, says Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai.

Mr Ravai said there was a shortage in the number of qualified and experienced engineers in the country and that WAF was in need of engineers.

"One of the key challenges that we have is to attract people in our organisation and other organisations also face the same issue and for that we must have good quality environment, to pay the right salaries," he said.

"We still have not developed fully a really good civil engineering degree and masters in civil engineering.

"People who want to do masters in engineering, they still need to go overseas and we need to develop that locally.

"And for that to happen, we need good quality lecturers. If somebody needs to teach a master's program he must at least have a PhD in engineering and that is lacking as well."