Fiji Time: 2:30 PM on Friday 27 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

WAF in need of qualified engineers

Litia Cava
Friday, January 27, 2017

UNIVERSITIES need to work with industries to be able to run programs that the industry identifies, says Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai.

Mr Ravai said there was a shortage in the number of qualified and experienced engineers in the country and that WAF was in need of engineers.

"One of the key challenges that we have is to attract people in our organisation and other organisations also face the same issue and for that we must have good quality environment, to pay the right salaries," he said.

"We still have not developed fully a really good civil engineering degree and masters in civil engineering.

"People who want to do masters in engineering, they still need to go overseas and we need to develop that locally.

"And for that to happen, we need good quality lecturers. If somebody needs to teach a master's program he must at least have a PhD in engineering and that is lacking as well."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ravouvou back in the fold
  2. Firm stand
  3. Wife denies husband did wrong in rape trial
  4. Cousins in search of better life opportunities
  5. NFP request denied
  6. Out of 2018 poll
  7. Karan warns field officers against giving false info
  8. SODELPA launches online survey
  9. Historical event for Kadavu
  10. Youths urged to form groups

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  5. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  8. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  10. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)