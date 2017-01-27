26,235 benefit from water scheme

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Water Authority of Fiji CEO Opetaia Ravai, right, and other participants during the opening of the water forum at the Novotel Convention Centre in Lami on Tuesday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

ABOUT 26,235 households in Fiji are benefiting from the State's free water scheme.

Water Authority of Fiji CEO Opetaia Ravai highlighted this during his presentation at the first national water forum held at Novotel in Lami on Wednesday.

Mr Ravai also spoke on the need for people, especially those in the rural areas, to apply for the free water tank initiative through their divisional commissioners.

Government allocated $7.5 million for the rural water supply program in the 2016-2017 National Budget.

Mr Ravai also said the authority prioritised its infrastructure repair works as it worked according to its budget allocation.

Thus, he said, WAF was working on the $300m allocated to upgrade its infrastructure.

"The key thing is having a program in place and plans and we are heading towards something that we know we can achieve and that is the improvement of infrastructure," Mr Ravai said. WAF was allocated $308.6m in the 2016-2017 budget.