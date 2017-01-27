Chief wants raise in fees

/ Front page / News

THE proposed qoliqoli access fees of $3000 is not enough, says Macuata chief Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Instead, the vanua of Macuata has asked the Ministry of Fisheries to increase the fees to $5000.

The proposed fees is part of the consultation for amendment to the access fees under the Fisheries Act.

"When you compare the income fishermen earn per year after supplying markets in Viti Levu, in one trip they earn about $3000 or even more," he said.

"So the proposed fees should be increased and we want Government to look into this matter."

The $3000 qoliqoli access fees applies to large commercial fishermen with more than one boat or more than five crew members.

Ratu Wiliame said fishermen earned good income from fishing.

"There's no doubt about that and we have asked Government to increase the fees to $5000 instead of $3000," he said.

"We also need to consider the plight of the qoliqoli customary rights owners who depend on the sea for income. Most of the villagers in my province have leased out their land so they depend on the qoliqoli for income and food source."

Therefore, increasing the fees, Ratu Wiliame said, was imperative as it would also protect the qoliqoli from exploitation.

"We have decided the qoliqoli conditions and it includes a certain limit to the number of licences we will issue," he said.

"We also need to protect the qoliqoli for our future generation."