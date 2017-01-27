Fiji Time: 2:30 PM on Friday 27 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Chief wants raise in fees

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, January 27, 2017

THE proposed qoliqoli access fees of $3000 is not enough, says Macuata chief Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Instead, the vanua of Macuata has asked the Ministry of Fisheries to increase the fees to $5000.

The proposed fees is part of the consultation for amendment to the access fees under the Fisheries Act.

"When you compare the income fishermen earn per year after supplying markets in Viti Levu, in one trip they earn about $3000 or even more," he said.

"So the proposed fees should be increased and we want Government to look into this matter."

The $3000 qoliqoli access fees applies to large commercial fishermen with more than one boat or more than five crew members.

Ratu Wiliame said fishermen earned good income from fishing.

"There's no doubt about that and we have asked Government to increase the fees to $5000 instead of $3000," he said.

"We also need to consider the plight of the qoliqoli customary rights owners who depend on the sea for income. Most of the villagers in my province have leased out their land so they depend on the qoliqoli for income and food source."

Therefore, increasing the fees, Ratu Wiliame said, was imperative as it would also protect the qoliqoli from exploitation.

"We have decided the qoliqoli conditions and it includes a certain limit to the number of licences we will issue," he said.

"We also need to protect the qoliqoli for our future generation."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ravouvou back in the fold
  2. Firm stand
  3. Wife denies husband did wrong in rape trial
  4. Cousins in search of better life opportunities
  5. NFP request denied
  6. Out of 2018 poll
  7. Karan warns field officers against giving false info
  8. SODELPA launches online survey
  9. Historical event for Kadavu
  10. Youths urged to form groups

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  5. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  8. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  10. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)