FWRM to ensure access to justice

Aqela Susu
Friday, January 27, 2017

ENSURING women's access to justice will be one of the key areas of focus this year for the Fiji Women's Rights Movement, says its new executive director Nalini Singh.

Ms Singh, who was the program manager for the Asian-Pacific Resource and Research Centre for Women (ARROW), was appointed to the role last October after the resignation of Tara Chetty.

"FWRM works within four pillars, which are democratisation, policy structure reform, inter-generational leadership and organisational structure," she said.

"The organisation will continue to work with these pillars in the new draft strategic plan which will form the organisation's programming for the next five years.

"Some key areas of focus this year are: women's access to justice; young women's leadership; women and ageing; women's political participation mainly focused on local government; and movement building with our key national, regional and global partners."

Ms Singh said the movement was looking to recruit girls to go through their Grow Inspire Relate Lead and Succeed (GIRLS) program which had been FWRM's flagship program for the past three years.

"We have a set of graduates who will join the GIRLS club this year and FWRM is looking to recruit some girls to go through the program," Ms Singh said.

"This program integrates sports, theatre and arts to instil leadership skills for them and promote human rights and feminism."








