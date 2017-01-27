Fiji Time: 2:29 PM on Friday 27 January

Trio held for alleged bail breach

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, January 27, 2017

THREE people facing sedition charges in Tavua have been cited for allegedly breaching their bail conditions.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the three had been charged and they appeared in the Tavua Magistrates' Court earlier this week.

Ms Naisoro said the trio would reappear in court on February 6.

They have been remanded in custody.

The men were part of a group of more than 40 people charged with sedition and urging political violence in 2015.

The case is before the High Court in Lautoka where a trial date is expected to be confirmed this year.

All suspects in the sedition matter have been on bail since last year.








