Car plunges into Rewa River

Maikeli Seru
Friday, January 27, 2017

A BUSINESSMAN living in Nausori had a close brush with death yesterday when the vehicle he was driving veered off the road at Waila in Nausori and plunged into the Rewa River.

The incident happened near the bend near Dilkusha High School along Princess Rd. Police said the man was travelling towards Nausori Town at about 4am when the incident happened.

Police said the man jumped off the vehicle before it landed in the river.

It is believed that he alerted police about the accident before he was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

His family refused to comment, but confirmed that the man sought medical assistance after the incident.

Police managed to tow the vehicle out of the river yesterday.








