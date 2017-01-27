/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Japanese Ambassador Takuji Hanatani (left) with Lovu Sangam School manager Selwa Nandan and headteacher Anjali Devi Ratnam admire the new classroom and furniture after the official handover in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

MORE than two years ago health officials shut down classrooms at Lovu Sangam School in Lautoka after termites were spotted there.

Students had no choice but to attend classes in the library and computer room.

Yesterday, the children said goodbye to cramped spaces, starting the new school term in brand new classrooms. Four rooms equipped with furniture were built after the school secured $175,250 from the Japanese Embassy two years ago.

School's headteacher Anjili Ratnam said they were grateful because the classrooms were in a terrible state prior to receiving funding.

The classrooms will accommodate students from Year 2 and 3.

"The construction of new classrooms furnished with new desks and chairs will provide a conducive environment for delivery of quality education and restore normalcy to the school's affected facilities," Japanese Ambassador Takuji Hanatani said.

According to Mr Hanatani, the project was in line with Fiji's national development initiative for education and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.