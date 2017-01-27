Fiji Time: 2:30 PM on Friday 27 January

Wife denies husband did wrong in rape trial

Aqela Susu
Friday, January 27, 2017

THE wife of a police officer who is on trial for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, has refuted the allegations that her husband had done wrong.

In her evidence, the 38-year-old woman told Justice Vinsent Perera in the High Court in Suva yesterday that she loved her husband so much and she would have left him if he had done wrong.

However, she said she knew her husband had not done anything wrong which was why she was still with him.

She said on January 22, 2016, the date of the alleged offence, her husband had picked her up from her workplace in Tamavua and dropped her friend off at the Valelevu bus stop in Nasinu before they went home.

When asked by defence lawyer Mohammed Yunus from the Legal Aid Commission about her love for her husband, the accused's wife said she loved her husband and would never want to see him go to jail.

During cross examination by State prosecutor Meli Vosawale, she also told the court that she loved her family so much.

Mr Vosawale then told the witness that she was just giving evidence in court to cover up for the accused's wrongdoings to which the witness denied and said that she was in court because her husband had not done anything wrong.

The 42-year-old policeman is charged with three counts of rape.

The alleged offence took place at an old gymnasium of a police compound in Suva.








