Court told no crime scene visit for drug duo

TWO men on trial in connection with one of the biggest drug busts in the country were not taken to the crime scene because of the safety and security of police officers, the High Court in Suva heard yesterday.

Waisea Kaloulia and Kaminieli Naqeleca are on trial before Justice Salesi Temo.

The two are charged with one count of unlawful cultivation of the illicit drug marijuana weighing 160 kilograms.

The two are alleged to have unlawfully cultivated more than 400 marijuana plants at Davecadra, Nabulini in Wainibuka, Tailevu in January 2015.

In his evidence yesterday, the investigating officer for the case Sergeant Marika Bavou told the court that the two accused persons were not taken to the farm where the plants were allegedly uprooted from because the terrain was rough and it would take the officers seven hours to get to the farm and seven hours back.

Sergeant Bavou said there was no horse and if they were to take the two accused persons to the farm, they would have to go on foot.

He also said that because both accused persons were familiar with the path to the farm, they were highly likely to escape.

During cross examination by the defence, Sergeant Bavou informed the court that Mr Kaloulia had admitted in his interview that the drugs belonged to him.

Sergeant Bavou said that after the plants were uprooted, they were never showed to Mr Naqeleca because he had admitted in his interview that he had been farming at Davecadra since September 2004. He said Mr Naqeleca had informed them that he used to farm chillies, bele and marijuana.

Sergeant Bavou denied allegations by the accused persons that they were threatened to admit to the alleged offences.

The trial continues before Justice Temo today.