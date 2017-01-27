68 years strong

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Angileen Chand, Shayal Chand, Krishan Prasad and Reshma Prasad were part of the India Day celebrations at the Indian High Commissioner's residence yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

INDIA felt the pain of Fijians after the devastation caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year.

These were the sentiments shared by India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal, at the celebration of India's 68th Republic Day held at his home in Suva yesterday.

Mr Sapkal said India and Fiji shared a strong relationship historically and India had been a partner of Fiji's development process.

"Indian relief worth $US3m ($F6.18m) reached Fiji on the sixth day after cyclone Winston and India has also contributed $US1m ($F2.06m) to the Fijian Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Relief Fund," he said.

"People and the Government of Fiji had given a grand reception to the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sumitra. The visit of Sumitra had strengthened the bond of Fijians of Indian descent."

Mr Sapkal said India was committed to carry out $US1.5m ($F3.09m) for the "solar electrification" of 2800 houses in 14 Pacific Island countries (including 200 houses in Fiji) through Barefoot College and Rajasthan where Fiji would be the hub of the project.

"Even as India takes pride in its own achievements, it celebrates Fiji's growth trajectory," he said.