Ministry probes death

+ Enlarge this image Mereani Naravu holds a picture of her grandson Taitusi Tuivanuavou. Picture: KALESI MELE

THE Health and Medical Services Ministry is investigating a complaint by a Nadi woman that her 11-year-old grandson's death was the result of an alleged misdiagnosis by doctors at the Lautoka Hospital.

Mereani Naravu, 52, of Sabeto Village in Nadi, said she was not happy with the medical services rendered to her grandson by some doctors at the hospital.

Her grandson, Taitusi Tuivanuavou, died at the hospital three weeks ago .

"When my grandson was feeling pains in his stomach, I first took him to a private doctor who said the issue may be with his appendix and that I needed to go to the Lautoka Hospital for my grandson to have the necessary checks and undergo surgery if there was a need," she said.

"The doctor who attended to my grandson at the hospital, however, said there wasn't any issue with his appendix and that it could be just a digestion problem and prescribed medication and injections for several days. For four days my grandson was constantly in pain so I took him to the hospital again to inform them that the medicine wasn't working and requested that they at least conduct a scan.

"We waited at least an hour before a scan was possible and another six hours before we were told that he had to be admitted. I was informed his appendix had burst around four to five days prior to our second visit and he needed to undergo surgery."

In response to queries by this newspaper, Health and Medical Services Ministry's media liaison officer Anshoo Chandra said the matter was under investigation.

Mrs Naravu said while nothing could bring her grandson back, she doid not want others to suffer a similar fate.

"We were all hurt. What hurts more is the knowledge that all this could have been avoided if the necessary checks were done at first," she said. "These are lives that they are dealing with, not objects so I only hope that when someone does come with an issue, they will be given thorough checks."

Last week, the Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Alexander O'Connor, told this newspaper investigations needed to be undertaken before they could comment on the issue.