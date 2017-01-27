Karan warns field officers against giving false info

/ Front page / News

FIJI Sugar Corporation field officers have been warned against giving false information to sugarcane growers in relation to Government's $13.6 million cane planting grant.

Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said it had come to his attention that farmers were being informed by field officers that payment of the grant was on hold.

"That is a total lie and if I find out who are the person or persons involved in spreading this disinformation, they will be taken to task," he said.

"I want to assure every farmer that the money is there and it is available. In fact, my only fear is that farmers may not be able to fully utilise the funds that we have made available."

Mr Karan said any grower who had been informed that the grant was on hold or unavailable should contact the Sugar Ministry immediately.

Prominent Ba farmer Khalid Ali said he was one of many growers who had been informed by field officers at the FSC Varoko Sector office that the cane planting grant was on hold.

"We did everything that was expected. We applied for the grant, it was approved and when it came for us to get our money, the field officers said it was on hold," he said.

"This is very disappointing because we have already spent money and were hoping to get the grants as promised."

Government announced in November last year its new cane planting grant.

Farmers intending to cultivate fallow land could apply for a grant of $2000 per hectare and those intending to plough out ratoons and replant new cane could apply for $1500 per hectare.

Growers on Viti Levu in areas affected by Severe TC Winston can apply for an additional $200 per hectare to assist with labour costs.