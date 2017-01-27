Delana urges youths to work together

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants of the Divisional Youth & Sports conference in Labasa. Picture: Luisa Qiolevu

ASSISTANT Minister for Youth and Sports, Iliesa Delana has urged youths to work together for improved economic growth in the North.

At the opening of the 2017 divisional youth and sports conference in Labasa yesterday, Mr Delana informed the youths that the ministry wanted to focus on long-term plans.

"Throughout the Government and the civil service, we are committed to providing services to our clients and to the Fijian public in an efficient, effective and economic way," he said.

Mr Delana said the ministry needed to be guided by the needs of the country as they worked collectively to meet these training requirements.

"The training requirements involve agriculture and carpentry, training of women mainly in massage, cooking, baking and beauty treatments under the banner of multi-skills training and other training to give further impetus to economic growth in Fiji," he said.

"We need your input as the young people who need training assistance to become economically active and we need the input of the private sector to identify their needs so that their business can grow and more young people with the requisite skills are able to compete for attractive jobs.

"We need to guide training institutions involved in the formal, informal and non-formal education sectors to provide training to meet the skills required for the economy."

Mr Delana said they needed to ensure they were able to absorb people into the formal and informal sector.