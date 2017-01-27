Villagers still live in fear of landslide

/ Front page / News

FEAR continues to be one of the major challenges faced by the people of Qamea Island following the landslide during tropical depression 04F last year, says the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

This was discovered by the ministry's officials during face-to-face counselling with villagers.

In a statement, the ministry said the trauma counselling program was an opportunity for those affected to share their fears and to talk to a sympathetic listener in privacy.

The ministry said the counselling was also an opportunity to re-assess and plan ahead in the future and to rebuild their lives as many people were still displaced when the assessment teams arrived on the island.

It said people freely shared their fears and grief in losing their personal belongings and livelihood.

The ministry said many villagers were just happy to be alive and the sessions were to ensure that the victims fully recovered from the shock they faced during the flood.

It said for those who had children, it was important for them to re-focus on the need to return to normalcy especially preparing their children for school this year.

"The children went through the child play therapy in which games were designed for them to participate in with meaningful lessons," it said.

"This is to ensure that they are fully aware and by the second session with the children, it was noted that the children were ready for another school year.

"Counselling sessions held with the victims of the landslide were only effective when the government deployment teams went into clearing away debris and ruined buildings."

The ministry said the quick response in the restoration of water supply and the installing of water tanks brought much relief to the villagers.