Out of 2018 poll

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, January 27, 2017

THE Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, will not contest the 2018 General Election.

Ratu Wiliame said he preferred to leave politics to national leaders while he concentrated on his traditional obligation and that was the vanua of Caumatalevu.

"I will not contest the election and I don't have any plans to do so," he said.

"My interest is the people and the development of the vanua.

"The development rate in the North is picking up at a very fast rate and as a traditional leader in this division, it is best I work with the communities and leave politics aside."

Ratu Wiliame, who is the vice-president of the FijiFirst, said it would be only fair for him to work with his people with development issues.

"I feel that as traditional leaders, our people need us more so we can help safeguard their interests and act as advisers," he said.

"For my province of Macuata, the development happening so far is at a very fast rate and that includes the town of Labasa so let's help our people.

"The North is going through a transition period so it is a very important time to be here and see the good changes that is happening around us."

Ratu Wiliame, however, is satisfied with his chores of farming, village meetings and attending traditional functions with his people.








