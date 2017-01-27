Katonivere: MPAs out of bounds

/ Front page / News

THE marine protected areas in Macuata will be out of bounds.

The Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, said this year's fishing licence prohibited fishermen from fishing in MPAs.

"The people have seen the good rewards from having MPAs and that is why we have restricted these areas," he said.

"Overfishing has affected our qoliqoli and for the sake of our future generation, these MPAs need to be safeguarded.

"We have agreed on conditions of fishing licences and one of it is that all fishermen will not be allowed to fish within a kilometre from the shores of Mali, Kia and Macuata-i-Wai."

Ratu Wiliame said fishermen would not be allowed to do any fishing activities within the 500 metre zone outside the MPA boundaries.

Night diving and the use of gas tanks and compressor remains forbidden in the qoliqoli of Macuata.

"We also will not permit the pollution of fishing grounds through litter or oil spillage," Ratu Wiliame said.

"The licence strictly prohibits the extraction of any live rock, coral, aquarium fish and marine fauna and flora from the qoliqoli."

The monitoring strategies have also been drawn up by the committee.

"Our fish wardens and villagers will work together in ensuring that all fishermen holding licenses for our area will adhere to the rules," Ratu Wiliame said.

"We will have the record of license holders and the consent registration number and those caught breaching the conditions of the license will be penalised.

"We will also strip them off their licenses and never allow any fishing consent in the future."

The conditions apply to the districts of Mali, Sasa, Macuata, Dreketi.