China-Fiji relations to grow, says envoy

/ Front page / News

FIJI and China have further deepened strategic partnerships in the past year, says China's Ambassador to Fiji Zhang Ping.

Mr Zhang made this statement at the Chinese New Year reception at the Chinese Embassy in Suva on Wednesday night.

He said trade and investment between the two countries continued to grow and this, he said, showed the common developments between Fiji and China.

"Over the last year, the two sides have been working hard to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of our two countries and have achieved fruitful results in our bilateral relations," he said.

"People to people exchanges, and interactions on the subregional level remained robust.

"Being a major development partner and sincere friend of Fiji, China actively promotes mutually beneficial co-operation with Fiji and provided strong firm support to Fiji's economic and social development, including its effort to confront climate change challenges."

According to the Chinese Lunar calendar, this year is the Year of the Rooster, the 10th animal in the 12-month cycle.