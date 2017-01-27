Fiji Time: 2:31 PM on Friday 27 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

China-Fiji relations to grow, says envoy

Aqela Susu
Friday, January 27, 2017

FIJI and China have further deepened strategic partnerships in the past year, says China's Ambassador to Fiji Zhang Ping.

Mr Zhang made this statement at the Chinese New Year reception at the Chinese Embassy in Suva on Wednesday night.

He said trade and investment between the two countries continued to grow and this, he said, showed the common developments between Fiji and China.

"Over the last year, the two sides have been working hard to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of our two countries and have achieved fruitful results in our bilateral relations," he said.

"People to people exchanges, and interactions on the subregional level remained robust.

"Being a major development partner and sincere friend of Fiji, China actively promotes mutually beneficial co-operation with Fiji and provided strong firm support to Fiji's economic and social development, including its effort to confront climate change challenges."

According to the Chinese Lunar calendar, this year is the Year of the Rooster, the 10th animal in the 12-month cycle.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ravouvou back in the fold
  2. Firm stand
  3. Wife denies husband did wrong in rape trial
  4. Cousins in search of better life opportunities
  5. NFP request denied
  6. Out of 2018 poll
  7. Karan warns field officers against giving false info
  8. SODELPA launches online survey
  9. Historical event for Kadavu
  10. Youths urged to form groups

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  5. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  8. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  10. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)