FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Friday, January 27, 2017

MOBILE phones have completely changed the way people interact.

Today, the mobile phone has become part and parcel of many people's lives.

Beachcomber was told of a senior employee at a firm who was at his desk when his mobile phone rang.

He recognised the number was from within the company headquarters.

Beachcomber was told that the voice the officer heard was someone sitting just metres away.

The officer told the caller that the call could have been made to his office extension line and that it would have been easier if the caller had walked over to discuss whatever matter needed sorting. The response from the other side was just laughter and the call ended abruptly.

While many appreciate the advancement of technology and its convenience in modern day communication, with hindsight we must also understand that dependency on modern tools has its disadvantages.

Maybe the caller was overwhelmed by the notion of work efficiency or maybe the caller simply dialled the wrong number.

Be whatever it may, cheers to modern day!








