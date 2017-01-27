Fiji Time: 2:30 PM on Friday 27 January

SODELPA launches online survey

Nasik Swami
Friday, January 27, 2017

IN an effort to know what the public wants ahead of the polls, the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has launched a national online survey.

Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka said it was important to gather feedback from members of the public before the party strategies for the 2018 General Election.

"It's a normal survey; we are just taking what the people are thinking and saying. The party is just trying to gather information," he said.

Mr Rabuka said it was important to listen to the people.

"And you listen, you know what they (people) are saying against us and what they are saying for us, and this is what they are saying we should be doing."

He said it was important to take heed of what the people were thinking rather than waiting for them to vote.

The SODELPA leader had earlier stated it was a challenge for his party to draw the attention of voters of Fijians of Indian descent.

He said their votes at the poll were important.

National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad had also outlined that his party was strategising how they could attract more voters from the larger sectors of the population.








