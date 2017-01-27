NFP request denied

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party will make its own calculations for allowances to be paid to its parliamentarians.

This is after Parliament refused to provide them with calculations based on old rates.

The party had refused to be paid the new allowances that were voted for by parliamentarians in September.

NFP parliamentarians Professor Biman Prasad and Prem Singh were the only two who voted against the increased allowances.

Their refusal to be paid the old allowances was later rejected by the House and NFP had requested Parliament to provide calculations of the old emoluments so their two MPs could be paid the old rates while giving the rest to charity.

But Parliament secretary-general Viniana Namosimalua wrote to the NFP refusing the request, saying they had been advised otherwise.

"With reference to our earlier correspondence dated 25 November 2016, we have been advised that given the provisions of section 14(1) of the Parliamentary Remunerations Act 2014 ('Act'), that the Secretariat is required to act in accordance with the Act and abide by the determination," she said.

"Therefore, the request for provision of the breakdown of calculations for the old rate is respectfully declined. The accounts staff will be informed of the same."

Prof Prasad said the refusal of calculations was a minor issue for the party.

"Yes we will have to make our own calculations," he said.

"This was a small administrative matter which unfortunately Parliament refused to facilitate. But we will go ahead and calculate the difference. It has nothing to do with the Parliamentary Remunerations Decree. But we will press on regardless. "

Prof Prasad also said that Parliament had not advised the party on where they sourced their legal advice from when refusing to provide the calculations.

"Parliament has not advised us who provided them legal advice. We strongly believe it was the Solicitor-General's Office because Parliament does not have an independent parliamentary counsel."

When queried on the issue, the Parliament office said they would not comment publicly on the issue as it was a matter between NFP and the Office of the Secretary-General to Parliament.