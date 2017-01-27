Fiji Time: 2:31 PM on Friday 27 January

Historical event for Kadavu

Alisi Vucago
Friday, January 27, 2017

FIJI'S first self-contained mobile timber plant was launched on Kadavu yesterday.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama shared his appreciation for the newly-introduced development saying it was a historic event for Kadavu and the maritime islands in Fiji.

"Over the next six months, this new treatment plant will be available to treat timber so that it can resist the decay from rot and insects that is caused over time, granting your timber an extended lifetime of up to 50 years," he said.

"So from this day on, the treated timber you use to build your homes and your community will be more resilient and more valuable, and you will not have to draw as often upon your own forestry resources."

Mr Bainimarama also reminded the residents on the imperativeness of protecting trees and forests as trees naturally filter the atmosphere from the harmful toxins that were warming the planet and causing the seas to rise.

"When this treatment plant extends the life of your timber, you won't need to cut down as many of your trees to maintain your homes and your forests can keep doing their job keeping our air clean, and our planet safe," he said.

He said his Government was determined to spread more development projects to every corner of Fiji.








