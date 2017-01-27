Fiji Time: 2:30 PM on Friday 27 January

Youths urged to form groups

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, January 27, 2017

THE Ministry for Youth and Sports intends to be more responsive to the needs of establishing more youth groups.

Following a decrease in numbers of youth groups in the country, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has taken a central role in encouraging the formation of more groups.

Youth and Sports Ministry's permanent secretary Alison Burchell said the ministry was also channelling its attention to urban centre-based groups.

"We've been really rural focused so we need to look at how we address the needs of urban youths," she said.

"In some instances where there is unemployment and poverty the young and old may need to find some things to do in order to put food on the table and some of our young people are getting involved in crime.

"So it's important for us to offer an alternative and to show that society cares and that's important to get them contributing to the economy in a constructive way."

She said decentralising annual youth meetings to the various divisions allowed Government to acquire feedback and discussed issues concerning young people in the country.

Ms Burchell opened the Western Youth Conference in Lautoka yesterday.








