Cousins in search of better life opportunities

+ Enlarge this image Waisea Jordan and Rusiate Vunirewa, in front, with other Queen Victoria School Year 9 students at the school in Tailevu yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

DAILY hardships and struggles faced by the islanders of Vatoa in Lau for many years will be the main motivating factor for Waisea Jordan and Rusiate Vunirewa as they entered the Queen Victoria School (QVS) gates yesterday to enrol in Year 9.

The two cousins were among the hundreds of students who are now part of the QVS family as the school was re-opened yesterday following the completion of rehabilitation work.

Waisea and Rusiate said they were joining the school in search of better life opportunities.

"Living on the island is hard and for many of us our parents tell us one thing and that is to work hard in school so that we do not go through the same struggles that they (our parents) went through," said Rusiate, 14, who aspires to be a boat captain.

His cousin, Waisea, said they were both excited when they found out they would be joining QVS.

"It was hard to leave home, especially our parents, but we hope to give our best and make our families in Vatoa proud."

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy was also present at the school.

The enrolment for Year 11, 12 and 13 will be held today.