+ Enlarge this image Samisoni Viriviri breaks away from Osea Kolinisau during a training session at the Ian Galloway Park in Wellington yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE playmaker's position is easy unless you do not know your job description.

This is according to one of the country's best 7s playmakers Vatemo Ravouvou who is back to reclaim his position in the Vodafone Fiji 7s team in this weekend's HSBC Wellington 7s.

Rugby pundits believe that one of Fiji's downfall in the past two tournaments was the absence of specialist playmakers.

And with Ravouvou back in the fold, he said he was ready to continue from where he left off during the Rio Olympics.

Ravouvou said his job was to create gaps for his players and at the same time communicate with his teammates throughout the game.

"The position is about wise decision making and creating gaps for my teammates," he said.

"You need to have the vision and be able to scan the field of play before attacking your opposition. Most importantly it's about communication. As you can see in all my games I always shout instructions to my teammates on which direction to run or if a defender is closing up on him.

"That is my job, I have to create awareness in the team because I see the game from the sweeper's position.

"As for this weekend, I am not new to the position and I am confident of performing my responsibilities as required by my teammates and the team officials."

Ravouvou is expected to form the playmaker's role with halfback Jerry Tuwai and rover Osea Kolinisau this weekend.

He said he had recovered well after their Rio Olympics 7s win and was ready to shoulder the responsibility bestowed him.

"I have rested well and also prepared to represent my country. I am ready to answer the call of duty and I will do my best as required from me in my position."

Ravouvou thanked his parents and relatives for their prayers and support which enabled him to reclaim his spot in the national 7s team.

He also dedicated this Wellington 7s to his parents and relatives at Saunaka and Narewa in Nadi.

Team:

Jasa Veremulua, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Setareki Bituniyata, Nemani Nagusa, Kalioni Nasoko, Mesulame Kunavula, Jerry Tuwai,Vatemo Ravouvou, Osea Kolinisau (C), Alifereti Veitokani, Amenoni Nasilasila, Samisoni Viriviri, Nacanieli Labalaba,Joeli Lutumailagi,