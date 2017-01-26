MOU to enhance defence cooperation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fijian Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola and Minister for National Defence of the Republic of Korea Han Min-Koo at the signing of the MOU. Picture: Supplied

Update: 6:13PM FIJI and South Korea signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Seoul this week to enhance defence cooperation between the two countries.

The MOU includes the cooperation in military education and training, military technology assistance, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, international peacekeeping, military medicine and health services, military sporting activities and cultural exchanges.

While signing the MOU, Fijian Minister for Defence and National Security, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola said the MOU would enhance the strong friendship already enjoyed between the Fijian and South Korean militaries and strengthen the capabilities of both military forces.

The MOU's implementation will be closely monitored by a working group of senior officials from both countries.

Ratu Inoke was accompanied by Fiji's Ambassador to South Korea Filimone Kau, RFMF Chief of Staff Colonel Litea Seruiratu and Defence Ministry Senior Advisor Joji Dumukuro.