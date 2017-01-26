MOU to enhance defence cooperation

Update: 6:13PM FIJI and South Korea signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Seoul this week to enhance defence cooperation between the two countries.
The MOU
includes the cooperation in military education and training, military
technology assistance, humanitarian assistance and disaster response,
international peacekeeping, military medicine and health services, military
sporting activities and cultural exchanges.
While signing
the MOU, Fijian Minister for Defence and National Security, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola
said the MOU would enhance the strong friendship already enjoyed between the
Fijian and South Korean militaries and strengthen the capabilities of both military
forces.
The MOU's
implementation will be closely monitored by a working group of senior officials
from both countries.
Ratu Inoke was accompanied by Fiji's Ambassador to South Korea Filimone Kau, RFMF Chief of
Staff Colonel Litea Seruiratu and Defence Ministry Senior Advisor Joji
Dumukuro.