US boost climate change fight

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:38PM THE fight against climate change in the Pacific region received a major boost when the American government through USAID awarded a US $250,000 (FJ$514,738) grant to the Foundation of the Peoples of the South Pacific International (FSPI).

American Ambassador to Fiji, Judith Cefkin, said the United States was committed to the well-being of the people in the Pacific Islands.

"The US is committed to working with our Pacific partners through strategic investments to help vulnerable communities adapt to the effects of climate change," Ms Cefkin said.

She stated the human health was identified by the governments of Tuvalu and Solomon Islands as a key vulnerable sector and was the target of national climate adaption efforts.

FSPI Project Manager Teddy Fong said one of their project goals was to use local and indigenous knowledge to human health responses for climate change.

"By understanding them we hope to develop and socialize these increased knowledge through creating community level adaption level plans," Mr Fong said.

He said the duration of the project would be 18 months and they would be working with a reference group to undertake the project.

The grant was made possible through the Pacific-American Climate Fund (PACAM) and USAID.