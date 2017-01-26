Fiji Time: 9:57 PM on Thursday 26 January

Nadi fire leaves two families homeless

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Update: 5:33PM TWO families of Yako settlement in Nadi are homeless after a fire this afternoon destroyed their two residential flats.

The Nadi fire station had attended to the fire after receiving a fire emergency call at 12:55pm.

A statement from the National Fire Authority (NFA) said upon arrival at 1.05pm, the fire team saw the two flats made up of concrete, corrugated iron and timber fully engulfed in flames.

The team used deliveries of water from the fire trucks relayed from the fire hydrant in the area to extinguish the fire.

A family member was in the flat and managed to escape safely.

NFA investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.








