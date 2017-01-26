Fiji Time: 9:58 PM on Thursday 26 January

PM opens Ravitaki nursing station in Kadavu

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Update: 5:22PM WE simply cannot build full-service hospitals in every community or on every island in Fiji, but we must make sure that all communities have access to basic health care.

Prime Minister made the comment while opening the new Ravitaki nursing station at Ravitaki in Kadavu today.

"We have made it our goal to ensure that basic services like health care reach all of our people and communities, but especially in areas such as this, which are far from the medical infrastructure of large cities," Mr Bainimarama said.

He said he is very deeply committed to improving the health of Fijians especially those living in rural areas.








