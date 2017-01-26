Dieticians meet to assess their achievements

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image (on far left) Dr. Isimeli Tukana, the National Advisor for Non-Communicable Diseases with the Fiji Dietitians during the Midterm assessment meeting organised in Suva by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services. Picture: Supplied

Update: 5:07PM A TOTAL of 60 dieticians from across the country are attending a three day meeting on midterm assessment of their achievements.

The meeting according to a Government statement is also to plan new strategies for an enhanced nutrition program implementation.

The meeting which began on yesterday is based on the theme, Nutrition Innovation in Health using Current Nutrition Research and was officially opened by Dr Isimeli Tukana, the National Advisor for Non-Communicable Diseases and Head of National Wellness Centre based at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Suva.

Dr Tukana highlighted the importance of innovation and collaboration as a way forward for enhanced Dietetics and Nutrition development in Fiji.

Acting National Advisor Dietetics and Nutrition Program, Maca Temoirokomalani said the meeting will also enable the dieticians to look at ways in which they can increase their reach out to the communities.

The meeting ends this Saturday.