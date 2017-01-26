Dieticians meet to assess their achievements

Update: 5:07PM A TOTAL of 60 dieticians from across the country are attending a three day meeting on midterm assessment of their achievements.
The meeting according to a Government statement is also to
plan new strategies for an enhanced nutrition program
implementation.
The meeting which
began on yesterday is based on the theme, Nutrition Innovation in Health using
Current Nutrition Research and was officially opened by Dr Isimeli Tukana,
the National Advisor for Non-Communicable Diseases and Head of National
Wellness Centre based at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Suva.
Dr Tukana
highlighted the importance of innovation and collaboration as a way forward for
enhanced Dietetics and Nutrition
development in Fiji.
Acting National Advisor Dietetics and
Nutrition Program, Maca Temoirokomalani said the meeting will also enable the
dieticians to look at ways in which they can increase their reach out to the
communities.
The meeting ends this
Saturday.