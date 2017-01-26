Wife of rape suspect denies cover-up

Update: 4:55PM THE wife of a police officer currently on trial for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl today denied that she was in court to cover up for her husband's wrong.
Her
husband, a 42-year-old policeman is currently on trial before Justice Vinsent
Perera at the High Court in Suva for three counts of rape.
The alleged
offences were committed at an old gymnasium in the vicinity of a police
compound in Suva in January 2015.
During
cross examination, the witness was told by State counsel, Meli Vosawale that
she had lied that on the date of the alleged incident, her husband had not
picked her up from work and she went home early.
The witness
denied this and said she had gone home after her husband picked her up from her
workplace in Tamavua.
She had
also denied making up the accused persons alibi.
The trial
continues before Justice Perera tomorrow