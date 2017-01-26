Wife of rape suspect denies cover-up

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:55PM THE wife of a police officer currently on trial for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl today denied that she was in court to cover up for her husband's wrong.

Her husband, a 42-year-old policeman is currently on trial before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva for three counts of rape.

The alleged offences were committed at an old gymnasium in the vicinity of a police compound in Suva in January 2015.

During cross examination, the witness was told by State counsel, Meli Vosawale that she had lied that on the date of the alleged incident, her husband had not picked her up from work and she went home early.

The witness denied this and said she had gone home after her husband picked her up from her workplace in Tamavua.

She had also denied making up the accused persons alibi.

The trial continues before Justice Perera tomorrow