Calls for removal of sections of draft village by-laws

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Update: 4:50PM SHADOW Minister for iTaukei Affairs Mosese Bulitavu has called on the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs to remove sections 11, 12 and 13 of the Draft Village By-Laws which aims to regulate the vanua through the Bose Vanua.

In a statement by the Opposition Chambers Mr Bulitavu has labelled sections 11, 12 and 13 of the Draft Village By-Laws as an opening for the Government to control the activities of the Bose Vanua.

 �The Lotu, Vanua and Matanitu under the three legged stool principle of the late Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna demarcated the boundaries of control and administration of the three governance system.

�Now the draft village by-laws tries to bring all the three entities within the jurisdiction of the village boundary to come under the State.

"The intention of the State first was to mark village boundaries and then usher in the village by-law to regulate all village entities including the Bose Vanua,� Mr Bulitavu said.

 �I call on the Minister of iTaukei Affairs and the Board to suspend the current consultation because section 6 of the iTaukei Affairs Act cannot be used to give way to section 11, 12 and 13 of Draft Village By-Law,� he said.








